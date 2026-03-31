South Africa: No Need to Sign Up for Gym - Even Small Movements Have Health Benefits - Research

analysis

South Africa is facing an alarming increase in non-communicable diseases and related mortality. According to Statistics South Africa, deaths due to non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension increased by over 58% between 1997 and 2018.

The crisis of overweight and obesity in the country adds to the risk of these diseases. Nearly 40% of the adult population is overweight. Although physical activity can help prevent and manage many non-communicable diseases, 47% of adults do not engage in any physical activity. Most people struggle to meet the World Health Organization's recommended 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.

A significant part of the challenge is that people have adopted an "all or nothing" approach to physical activity. The perception is that one has to participate in structured workouts, such as gym sessions, running, or cycling.

Instead, research has shown that even brief, low-intensity movements can yield measurable physical and mental health benefits. Even everyday tasks count. New evidence shows that short movement bouts of less than five minutes can have positive health implications.

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As researchers in exercise science and sports medicine we have observed that physical activity is particularly low in South Africa. Only 19.8% of adults meet the WHO's guideline, against the global average of 73%.

Our study of 62 office-based workers at the University of the Witwatersrand also showed the short-term health impact of height-adjustable, sit-to-stand desks. Our intervention reduced prolonged sitting and slightly improved indicators such as body mass index and blood pressure. Given South Africa's high burden of obesity and sedentary lifestyles among office workers, these improvements are encouraging and support global health messaging that even modest increases in daily movement can positively influence health.

These findings were the springboard for the "Mzansi, what's your move?" campaign at the university. We want to encourage staff and students to move more by showing how simple actions add up to physical activity. The campaign is supported by a series of comics and murals on campuses.

Here, we highlight some of the actions that we used in our campaign to encourage everyone to get moving. These are daily tasks that may seem mundane but count as physical activity, while reflecting people's realities.

Read more: Obesity costs South Africa billions. We did the sums

Housework

Many people do not consider housework a form of physical activity. But tasks like sweeping, mopping or vacuuming require sustained movement and engage multiple muscle groups.

Scrubbing floors, washing windows and cleaning bathrooms involve movements such as squatting and stretching. Working in the garden can strengthen muscles too.

As part of our campaign, we've developed comic strips that highlight movements that can be done at home and in the community. We emphasise how all family members can move in ways that fit their lifestyles and physical abilities.

Read more: Almost 50% of adult South Africans are overweight or obese. Poverty and poor nutrition are largely to blame

Active commuting

Walking or cycling to work or school contribute significantly to daily physical activity. Studies have shown that active commuting is associated with lower body fat, reduced blood pressure, and improved mental well-being.

Including movement into daily travel routines is a practical way to accumulate physical activity without setting time aside. Walking briskly to a train station, cycling a few kilometres to work, or taking a longer walking route to drop off children at school accumulates over time. Even seemingly small changes, such as getting off the bus one stop early or taking the stairs instead of the elevator, produce measurable health benefits over weeks and months.

However, achieving the full benefits of active commuting is complex and it relies on cities building and maintaining road infrastructure. In South Africa, safety is a legitimate concern for all road users. A 2024 Statistics South Africa report shows that more pedestrians than car occupants died in road crashes in 2007, 2013, and 2019. Another safety concern relates to the country's high crime rates. People may be reluctant to walk, even in their own neighbourhoods.

These challenges are not insurmountable. For starters, people should consider people moving in groups, joining walking and running clubs.

Beyond what individuals can do, municipalities can do something about green spaces. This includes ensuring that parks are safe to walk in and are clean. Broken pavements and bicycle lanes need to be maintained in all neighbourhoods.

Read more: Food systems need to change to promote healthy choices and combat obesity

Incidental movements

Incidental movements refer to small bouts of activity that occur throughout the day. Integrating these movements into everyday life can yield significant health benefits, especially in office contexts, where many people sit for extended periods. Employers can try nudging staff, for example to use the stairs instead of elevators, with simple posters or painted footprints. Another way to encourage physical activity is to centralise shared equipment (printers, bins, water stations) so that staff walk short distances.

Micro-breaks also provide opportunities for informal movements. Stretching during meetings or after long sitting periods, standing discussions instead of seated ones, and walking meetings for small groups all contribute to the physical activity of employees.

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In 2024, we investigated the short-term impact of physical activity interventions such as high-intensity interval training and moderate-intensity continuous training on 43 labourers at the University of the Witwatersrand. The number of participants in this study was small, but the findings show that our intervention reduced indicators such as waist circumference, body mass index, blood glucose and blood pressure, and improved physical fitness.

Read more: Weighing up the costs of treating 'lifestyle' diseases in South Africa

Way forward

People don't need a gym membership or a strict workout schedule to get moving. Simple, everyday activities all add up to meaningful physical activity. Small movements help to reduce the risks of chronic diseases, strengthen muscles, boost mental wellbeing, and counteract the harmful effects of prolonged sitting.

These "movement snacks" make exercise accessible, manageable and sustainable, particularly for people who find structured workouts intimidating or time-consuming.

Merling Phaswana, Senior Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand

Philippe Gradidge, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand