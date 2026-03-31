Rwanda: Two-Month HIV Prevention Injection Set for Nationwide Rollout

The government is set to begin a nationwide rollout of a long-acting HIV prevention injection, Cabotegravir (CAB-LA), this week, following a successful one-year pilot phase.

The rollout aims to provide people at high risk of HIV with a more convenient and reliable prevention option, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

ALSO READ: Rwanda launches use of injectable PrEP in fight against HIV

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The injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), administered once every two months, reduces the need for daily pills, which can be difficult for consistent use.

ALSO READ: What to know about Rwanda's new preventive HIV drug

"We have seen through this pilot that injectable PrEP is far better than oral PrEP in terms of adherence. People prefer it because they don't have to take a pill every day. It is discreet, easier to manage, and fits more naturally into their lives," said Dr Zephanie Nzeyimana, HIV Key Population Strategic Officer at RBC.

The first phase of the national rollout will cover multiple districts in Kigali, including Kicukiro, Gasabo, and Nyarugenge. Selected facilities include Masaka District Hospital and Gatenga Health Centre in Kicukiro; Kibagabaga Level Two Teaching Hospital, Kinyinya, Gihogwe, and Kagugu health centres in Gasabo; and Muhima District Hospital, Cor-Unum, Biryogo, and Rugarama health centres in Nyarugenge.

"These facilities were chosen to ensure the injectable is accessible to those who need it most. Trained healthcare providers will assess individual risk and help participants decide whether the injectable is the right option," Dr Nzeyimana said.

The pilot phase, launched in January 2025, was conducted at two health centres in Kigali, Gikondo and Busanza. It was meant to assess how the injectable could be implemented, including its acceptability among participants and the effectiveness of data collection tools.

By the end of February this year, about 148 people had consistently received the injectable throughout the study period, according to Dr Nzeyimana.

While detailed analysis is still underway to assess uptake across gender and age groups, early observations show strong participation and interest.

"Participants in the pilot included people at substantial risk of HIV, such as female sex workers, men who have sex with men, and others with higher exposure to the virus. Each participant was assessed by trained healthcare providers to determine whether injectable PrEP was suitable," he explained.

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Donatile Cyiza, a female sex worker in Kigali, said the two-month injectable PrEP has made her life easier, as she has used it consistently since its introduction. She noted that it simplifies her routine by eliminating the need for daily pills.

Cyiza said daily oral PrEP requires strict adherence, including taking medication at the same time each day.

"There are times when I am busy, or I have taken alcohol, or I simply forget to take the pills. That is why the injectable was a lifesaver for me," she added.

Some side effects of the injection include pain, redness, swelling, or itching at the injection site. These are typically mild to moderate and resolve within a few days.

The decision to expand from pilot to nationwide rollout was informed by both global evidence and Rwanda's experience. Injectable PrEP has been shown to improve adherence and provide strong protection against HIV, while the pilot confirmed it is safe and widely accepted locally.

"Globally, injectable PrEP has proven effective and safe. In Rwanda, we have seen that people are willing to use it, and it works as a reliable tool for HIV prevention."