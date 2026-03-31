Rwanda: Inside Migina's Transformation Into a Modern Sports, Entertainment Hub

The area surrounding Amahoro Stadium and BK Arena in Kigali is steadily evolving, with new developments, road upgrades, and private investment gradually reshaping the character of Remera.

For many who remember Migina, a neighbourhood in Remera adjacent to the iconic Amahoro Stadium, what was once a bar-filled, rundown hotspot is now quietly transforming into an affluent urban area marked by high-rise buildings, hotels, and modern apartments.

Long known as a sports zone anchored by the national stadium, the area is now taking on a broader identity, shaped by a mix of sports infrastructure, hospitality developments, and expanding commercial activity.

"The changes here are almost unbelievable," says Innocent Munyarukumbuzi, 69, who has lived in the area for 33 years.

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"Places like Migina, which once had a very different reputation and character, are now completely transformed. If someone left Rwanda 20 years ago and came back today, they would struggle to recognise this area."

The ongoing changes are part of a wider plan to develop the Kigali Sports and Entertainment City (KSC), a project aimed at bringing sports, hospitality, and commercial elements into a more structured and integrated urban space.

The concept is organised around a designated 60-hectare precinct, with clearly defined zones for core sports infrastructure, redevelopment corridors, and areas earmarked for both public and private investment.

According to the Ministry of Sports, this transformation is being guided by long-term planning rather than isolated or uncoordinated developments.

A coordinated vision, not scattered growth

Brave Christ Bahire, Director General in charge of Sports Infrastructure Development and Management at the Ministry of Sports, says the government has formally initiated the KSC project under the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

A key next step is the commissioning of a comprehensive feasibility study and master plan, expected in the coming fiscal year. This process will define how the entire precinct develops over time, including land use, infrastructure sequencing, movement systems, and alignment with the Kigali Master Plan 2050.

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The approach comes at a time when investor interest in the area is increasing. Several private proposals have already been submitted, targeting different types of developments within and around the precinct.

However, instead of approving projects individually, the government is taking a coordinated approach to ensure all investments align with a single, government-led framework.

"The goal is to ensure a coherent and optimised development ecosystem rather than fragmented, piecemeal interventions," Bahire explains.

This planning phase is expected to guide decisions on what gets built, where it is located, and how it connects with existing infrastructure.

It also takes into account designated redevelopment corridors within the precinct, intended to support placemaking, improved public spaces, and better integration of existing and future developments.

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Building on an already strong foundation

The planned sports city builds on infrastructure that has gradually expanded over the past decade.

Amahoro National Stadium and BK Arena have become a key venue for sporting events, concerts, and regional gatherings, contributing to increased activity in the neighbourhood.

Zaria Court Kigali has added a mix of hospitality, retail, and lifestyle services, while the presence of the FERWAFA headquarters continues to anchor football administration in the area.

Together, these developments have already contributed to shifting patterns of movement and business activity in Remera, drawing more visitors and increasing demand for services.

What the Kigali Sports and Entertainment City seeks to do is connect these existing facilities within a more organised system, rather than allowing them to function as separate, standalone developments.

At the centre of this system is the core sports infrastructure zone, which forms the anchor of the wider precinct.

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More than stadiums: A 365-day destination

One of the central ideas behind the project is to ensure that the area remains active beyond match days or major events.

Instead of being used occasionally, the precinct is expected to function throughout the year, with a mix of activities designed to support regular use.

This includes combining sports venues and training facilities with hotels and hospitality infrastructure, particularly around the FERWAFA hotel area alongside retail spaces, entertainment facilities, and public areas designed to encourage continuous use.

The intention is to create a setting where people can attend events but also spend time outside them, whether for business, leisure, or everyday activities.

"The intent is that the precinct becomes a destination for sports enthusiasts, families, visitors, and investors alike," Bahire says.

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This reflects a broader shift in how stadiums and sports infrastructure are conceived, from single-purpose venues to integrated components of a wider urban system.

A boost for sports, tourism, and investment

The development is expected to have far-reaching impacts across several sectors.

Within sports, improved infrastructure will strengthen Rwanda's capacity to host regional and international competitions. It is also expected to support talent development by providing better training environments and contributing to the growth of professional structures in sports management.

In tourism and hospitality, increased activity in the area is already driving demand for accommodation, restaurants, and related services. New and expanding hospitality businesses around BK Arena point to early signs of this shift, as investors respond to growing visitor numbers linked to events.

From an investment perspective, the government is encouraging public-private partnerships to support different components of the project.

By putting in place a clear master plan, authorities aim to provide structure and predictability, making it easier for investors to plan and commit resources, particularly within areas already identified for development opportunities.

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The development is also expected to enhance Rwanda's international visibility by enabling the country to host more high-profile events in a well-organised and modern setting.

Transforming the urban landscape

Changes in the area are not limited to buildings.The concentration of development around Amahoro Stadium and BK Arena is contributing to improvements in road infrastructure, traffic flow, and public transport connectivity.

Utilities and service infrastructure are also being strengthened to support the growing level of activity.

These changes are gradually reshaping how the area functions within the wider city, making it more accessible and better connected to other parts of Kigali.

Public realm improvements, including open spaces and pedestrian-friendly areas are also expected to play a role as redevelopment corridors are implemented.

The approach is consistent with Kigali's broader urban planning strategy, which focuses on developing organised zones that can support economic activity while remaining efficient and manageable.

Bahire notes that the project will also integrate smart and environmentally sustainable solutions, in line with national priorities on green growth and climate resilience.

Opportunities for communities

For residents and communities around Remera, the ongoing developments are expected to bring both immediate and long-term benefits.

What were once small shops and informal businesses around Migina and the Controle Technique area are gradually being replaced by modern supermarkets and retail outlets, reflecting early signs of economic transformation.

In the short term, construction activities are creating jobs in engineering, construction, and logistics. Over time, the completed development is expected to generate employment in hospitality, retail, facility management, and other service sectors linked to the precinct.

Local businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, are also likely to benefit from increased demand as more people visit and spend time in the area.

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This includes food vendors, service providers, and other small businesses operating within or near the precinct.

At the same time, the project includes plans to expand access to sports and recreational facilities, supporting youth engagement and providing more opportunities for community participation in sports and leisure activities.

Public spaces and community-oriented programmes are also expected to form part of the development, helping to ensure that the area remains accessible beyond purely commercial use.

A measured approach to growth

Despite the visible pace of change, officials say the process is being handled carefully.

Detailed designs and visual concepts for the Kigali Sports and Entertainment City have not yet been released. These are expected to follow the completion of the feasibility study and master planning process.

This approach is intended to avoid uncoordinated development and ensure that future investments are aligned with a clear, long-term vision.

"We are determined to ensure that any private investment is guided by a sound, government-owned master framework," Bahire says.

A district on the rise

Even without a finalised master plan, the changes already underway are shaping the area's future.

New developments continue to emerge, existing infrastructure is being upgraded, and the level of activity in Remera is increasing.

The area is gradually taking on a different role within the city, moving beyond its traditional identity as a sports zone.

Imagining the future

As the Kigali Sports and Entertainment City project progresses, the next phase will focus on completing the feasibility study and establishing a clear development framework.

This will guide how the area evolves, including how different projects are implemented and how partnerships with investors are structured.

Over time, the development is expected to play a significant role in shaping Rwanda's sports, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, while also contributing to broader urban growth.