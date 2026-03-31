Somalia: Federal and South West State Forces Seize Majority of Baidoa in Key Military Push

Baidoa, Somalia — Federal government troops, working alongside South West State's "Salvation" forces, have gained control over most neighborhoods and strategic locations in Baidoa, the capital of Somalia's Bay region, following intense clashes with forces loyal to regional leader Abdicasis Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen).

The operation marks a significant shift in the city's security situation, with the allied federal-state forces entering key urban areas and consolidating positions around the central military base, a major command hub. Local officials said the move was aimed at stabilizing the city under federal authority while preventing further unrest.

Troops loyal to Laftagareen were reportedly confined to scattered pockets within the city, suggesting a collapse of organized resistance in most districts.

"Our forces have achieved victory in most of Baidoa. We urge civilians to remain calm and avoid panic," said Sadiq Dodishe, the federal government-appointed commander for Bay province.

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The clashes reflect ongoing tensions between Somalia's federal government and regional administrations, with control over Baidoa viewed as strategically critical for both political and security reasons. Residents described a heavy military presence, checkpoints, and heightened security patrols in previously contested neighborhoods.

Humanitarian sources warned that civilians could face disruptions to services and access to supplies as forces consolidate their positions. Authorities have called for calm, stressing that operations are intended to restore order rather than target residents.