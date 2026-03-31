South Africa: North West Raises Alarm Over Illegal Mining, Chrome Wash Plants

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism has raised serious concerns over the growing number of illegal mining activities and unauthorised chrome wash plants across the province, particularly in the Bojanala and Madibeng areas.

The concerns emerged during a recent engagement between the committee and the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, where a range of regulatory, environmental and enforcement challenges were highlighted.

The committee expressed concern that provisions of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) are allegedly being exploited due to regulatory gaps and grey areas in the authorisation and oversight of chrome wash plants. It has requested the department to present a clause-by-clause analysis of the regulations and outline recommendations to address these gaps, including amendments to Section 24G of NEMA or the introduction of new regulations.

Members also highlighted the environmental impact of illegal wash plants, citing water pollution, illegal discharge into rivers, air pollution, land degradation and unsafe excavations, all of which negatively affect surrounding communities and municipal infrastructure.

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Concerns were further raised about the persistence of illegal mining activities, despite existing legislation, with the committee noting that enforcement actions seldom result in prosecutions or convictions.

According to the department, approximately 70 chrome wash plants were inspected during the 2025/26 financial year, of which 30 were found to be operating without environmental authorisation. Seven criminal cases have been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS), and several pre-compliance notices have been issued to operators.

While some operators have undertaken to apply for rectification in terms of Section 24G of NEMA, the committee expressed concern over delays in the payment of fines, lengthy appeals processes, and the overall slow pace of enforcement.

The committee also raised limited capacity constraints within the department, noting that only three compliance inspectors are currently deployed in the Bojanala District, which is insufficient to effectively monitor the increasing number of mining and wash plant activities in the area.

A lack of coordination among key enforcement agencies was identified as another major challenge. These include the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, SAPS, Home Affairs, the Department of Water and Sanitation, municipalities, traditional authorities, and other regulatory bodies.

The committee said fragmented enforcement and poor coordination contribute to the continued operation of illegal activities.

Additional concerns were raised about allegations that many wash plant operations are allegedly run by undocumented foreign nationals. The committee called for intensified joint operations involving Home Affairs and the Department of Labour to address both illegal operations and labour compliance issues.

Further issues highlighted include delays in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) application processes, poor-quality submissions by consultants, non-compliance with licence conditions, and allegations of corruption and bribery in licensing and inspection processes.

The committee has requested detailed information from the department on fines issued, operators involved, compliance notices served and clear timelines for ensuring that illegal operations are either brought into compliance or shut down.

Committee Chairperson Mpho Khunou described the situation as "extremely concerning".

"Communities are suffering environmental damage, water pollution, and unsafe mining activities, while the province is not benefiting economically from these operations. We are particularly concerned about regulatory gaps, lack of enforcement capacity and poor coordination between institutions," Khunou said.

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He added that the committee would continue to push for stronger regulations, improved enforcement, a full audit of mining activities in the province and better coordination among all government departments involved.

The committee has called for a comprehensive audit of all mining and chrome wash plant activities in the province, the establishment of a central database of approved mining rights and environmental authorisations, and the implementation of a coordinated joint enforcement programme involving all relevant government institutions.

He said the committee will convene further stakeholder engagements to address the matter comprehensively and to ensure that mining activities in the province are conducted legally, responsibly and in a manner that benefits local communities while protecting the environment.