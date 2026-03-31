South Africa: MEC Chiloane Visits Daveyton Family Following Tragic School Wall Collapse

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has visited the family of a Grade 3 learner, who died following a wall collapse at Lerutle Primary School, last week.

The visit took place on Monday at the family home in Daveyton, days after the tragic incident that claimed the life of the young boy, identified by his family as Lwazi.

The learner succumbed to injuries sustained when a section of the school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime on Thursday, 26 March, affecting six learners.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking to members of the media during the visit, Chiloane said that an independent investigation would be conducted to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We will be bringing in an independent law firm to investigate the incident and provide a full report. In times like these, families want answers, and it is our responsibility to provide them. While we do so as a department, there are instances where families may feel the responses are not adequate.

"To address this, we appoint independent law firms to conduct a thorough investigation into what happened. The report will include recommendations, which we will review and implement as such," he said.

The bereaved family described Lwazi as a bright and dedicated learner, who had a deep love for school and reading.

"This feels like a dream. We are deeply heartbroken. We don't even have words. It is very painful. We will miss him a lot. He was in Grade 3 but was able to read books from Grade 6," the family said.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, emergency services responded swiftly following the incident, transporting all six affected learners to various medical facilities for urgent treatment. While five learners continue to receive care, Lwazi later passed away in hospital.

The department has since deployed psycho-social support teams to assist learners, educators, and the grieving family.

Investigations into the cause of the wall collapse are ongoing. - SAnews.gov.za