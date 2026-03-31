South Africa: Top SAPS General Denies 'Cat' Matlala Funding Claims Amid Corruption Probe

The Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations relating to the South African Police Service (SAPS) heard testimony from Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Hilda Senthumule denying that businessman Mr Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala ever paid for her cosmetic surgery.

She faced questions about alleged crime kingpin Mr Matlala's donations to the SAPS National Excellence Awards, and claims relating to payment from Mr Matlala for plastic surgery known as a Brazilian butt lift and for weight-loss injections.

During the proceedings, she stood up and twirled before the committee when the matter of the plastic surgery arose during questioning, indicating that she did not have such a procedure done. She explained, while also attaching bank statements as evidence, that she had a liposuction operation, but she had paid for it out of her own pocket.

During her testimony this month she also addressed a range of other issues concerning police governance and the removal of dockets.

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Lt Gen Senthumule's appearance forms part of the committee's ongoing inquiry into serious allegations of corruption and interference within SAPS. During her testimony, she outlined her professional responsibilities and responded to questions from committee members regarding decision-making processes and internal lines of accountability.

A significant portion of the engagement focused on allegations raised before the committee concerning Lt Gen Senthumule's alleged relationship with Mr Matlala. Members questioned her about claims that he may have had undue influence and that he allegedly funded personal expenses, including the cosmetic procedure.

Lt Gen Senthumule addressed these claims during the session, responding to Members' questions and disputing aspects of the allegations. She emphasised her commitment to ethical conduct and denied any improper relationship that would compromise her duties as a senior police official.

Committee members stressed the seriousness of the allegations, noting that any suggestion of undue influence or personal benefit linked to external individuals would represent a significant breach of public trust. They underscored the need for full transparency and indicated that all claims must be thoroughly tested through evidence.

In addition, Members engaged with Lt Gen Senthumule on broader institutional challenges, including coordination gaps, internal communication failures, and the handling of sensitive information within SAPS. Concerns were also raised about delays in addressing critical issues and the need for stronger consequence management mechanisms.

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The committee reiterated its commitment to a fair, evidence-based inquiry aimed at strengthening oversight and restoring confidence in SAPS. Proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks as further witnesses are called to testify.

Rajaa Azzakani