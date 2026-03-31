South Sudan: U.S. Position On Elections in South Sudan

30 March 2026
United States Embassy (Juba)
press release

If the transitional government truly means to hold elections, we urge that it first create conditions to ensure that the elections are both peaceful and advance the objective of sustainable peace. This requires an immediate return to dialogue among the parties to the 2018 peace agreement. Genuine dialogue cannot happen when key leaders are imprisoned, including when the head of the second largest party to the agreement is under arrest and on trial.

We expect the transitional government to fund elections with its own public resources, just as we expect it to start funding public services and government salaries. We will base future decisions on U.S. support for elections, including through the United Nations, on whether the transitional government demonstrates that it will fund the process.

We do not seek to impose a political or ideological model on South Sudan. We do seek peace, appropriate use of public revenue, and an end to assistance abuse. These priorities shape our position on elections. The people of South Sudan have waited long enough for peace. We renew our call on South Sudan's transitional government to honor its commitments and deliver for its people.

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