Namibia: U.S. Embassy Warns Namibians of Travel Bans for Visa Overstays

30 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The United States (US) Embassy in Namibia has warned Namibians travelling to the US that overstaying their visas can lead to serious penalties, including travel bans, visa ineligibility and possible criminal charges.

In a statement issued by US ambassador to Namibia John Giordano on Monday, the embassy urged travellers to comply with American immigration rules.

"I strongly urge all Namibians traveling to the US to follow our immigration rules. Responsible travel supports a safe, secure, and fair immigration system for everyone. Remember: a visa is a privilege, not a right," he said.

The embassy says as international travel increases, all travellers should adhere to the terms and conditions of their US visas and their authorised period of stay.

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It says visitors who remain in the US beyond the authorised period of stay, as determined by US Customs and Border Protection and the I-94 "admit until date" issued on entry, risk significant consequences.

According to the embassy, overstays can permanently affect a person's ability to travel, study or work in the US.

The mission says consular officers routinely review immigration records, including entry and departure history, and that past violations are considered in all future visa applications.

It also stresses that there is "no such thing as an honest mistake" when it comes to overstays, saying intent does not excuse non-compliance.

The embassy clarifies that the period a visitor may remain in the US is determined by the "admit until date" on form I-94 issued upon entry, and not by the visa expiry date.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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