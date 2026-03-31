East Africa: Tanzania Sees AI As a Key for EAC to Develop Its Agriculture, Health, and Trade Sectors

Kigali — THE United Republic of Tanzania has emphasized the importance of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a modern tool to accelerate development and promote regional integration within the East African Community (EAC) across sectors, including Agriculture, Education, Industry, Health, and Trade.

The statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, during the 4th EAC Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Conference, organized by the EAC Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO) in collaboration with the EAC Universities' Bazaar (IUCEA). The conference is being held in Kigali, Rwanda, from March 30 to April 1, 2026.

Speaking at the conference, which brought together senior government officials from EAC member states, innovators, academics, diplomats, and development stakeholders, Minister Kombo highlighted the role of AI in improving efficiency, enhancing public service delivery, and strengthening economic competitiveness within the Community and in the global market.

Regarding Tanzania's contribution, Minister Kombo noted that under the leadership of Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country has prioritized the development of Technology, the Digital Economy, and Innovation as key pillars of national development and the 2050 Development Vision. He emphasized that this approach aims to drive inclusive development, improve service delivery to citizens, and enhance social welfare, particularly for the youth.

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Furthermore, in promoting regional cooperation, Minister Kombo urged member states to intensify joint efforts to mobilize financial resources for implementing various programs, including research, building digital infrastructure, knowledge exchange, fostering local innovation, and developing joint technology projects. He stated that these measures would contribute to building economic and social stability within the East African Community.