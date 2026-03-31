Congo-Kinshasa: Seven Killed, 20 Injured in Kinshasa Attacks On Minembwe - Reports

At least seven people have been killed and more than 20 others injured in drone attacks on Minembwe in South Kivu province, according to the AFC/M23 rebel group, which attributes the strikes to DR Congo government coalition.

Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for the AFC/M23, said the attacks occurred between March 29 and March 30. He alleged that coalition forces carried out bombing attacks using kamikaze drones in Mikenke and Gakenke--densely populated areas in the highlands of Minembwe.

"These attacks constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law," he said in a post on X.

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Kanyuka said the attacks killed seven civilians and left more than 20 people injured at Shanji trading center in Kalehe Territory, South Kivu. The victims were identified as Shadai Ndagije, Bisengi Mpenze, Etienne Gitinywa, Gashimye Hitimana, Daniel Hategeka, Ndayambaje Muhire, and Iradukunda Nsanzumuhire.

"This new massacre adds to an already tragic toll and points to a clear intent to spread terror among civilian populations," spokesperson said.

He added that Congolese government continues to refuse to implement the commitments it has undertaken.