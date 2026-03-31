Malawi: Journalists Told - Drive Development, Don't Just Expose Decay

Journalists have been challenged to go beyond watchdog reporting and actively drive Malawi's development agenda, in a bold call that puts the media at the centre of the country's economic and social progress.

Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Gomezgani Nyasulu, made the remarks at Ilala Crest Lodge where he served as Guest of Honour during the Elective Annual General Meeting (EAGM) of the Nyika Media Club.

Nyasulu delivered a pointed message: while exposing wrongdoing remains critical, relentless negative reporting risks damaging Malawi's image and scaring off potential investors.

"Investors will not come to a city or country where the narrative is consistently negative," he said. "Yes, journalists must expose what is going wrong--but they must also communicate the country's development agenda instead of destroying it."

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His remarks strike at a growing tension within the media landscape--how to balance accountability journalism with nation-building in a fragile economy.

Nyasulu emphasized that the media's watchdog role is indispensable, noting that scrutiny helps public institutions remain accountable. But he warned that without a parallel effort to highlight progress and opportunity, the country risks undermining its own growth prospects.

Also weighing in was Cliff Kawanga, Assistant Registrar for Public Relations at Mzuzu University, who praised the strong working relationship between the university and the Nyika Media Club.

"We rely on the media to amplify our messages to stakeholders," said Kawanga. "To strengthen this collaboration, we can introduce mentorship programmes so journalists benefit from the expertise at Mzuzu University."

Held under the theme "Strengthening Collaborative and Professional Journalism in the Digital Era," the EAGM also delivered decisive leadership outcomes.

Festone Malekezo retained his position as Chairperson unopposed, alongside Tionge Hara (Treasurer General), Lusekero Mhango (Vice General Secretary) and Benard Mhone (Projects Officer).

In a tightly contested race, Elton Mhango secured the General Secretary position with 105 votes, defeating Dumisani Tembo who garnered 24 votes. Clementina Pondelani also triumphed in the Vice Chairperson race, polling 81 votes against Rose Cross Mahoriya's 47.

Other elected executive members include Jackson Sichali, Monica Gondwe and Ephraim Mkali Banda, while Gracian Mbewe missed out.

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Malekezo hailed partners for backing the EAGM, stressing that collaboration is key in the fight against misinformation.

"Journalists alone cannot tackle misinformation and disinformation," he said. "We need strong partnerships for fact-checking to ensure the public receives accurate and credible information."

A range of institutions--including TEVETA, Escom, the Financial Intelligence Authority and others--supported the event financially, underscoring growing recognition of the media's role not just as critics, but as drivers of national development.