Mozambique to Establish Diplomatic Representation in Equatorial Guinea

Malabo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has promised to establish a diplomatic representation in Equatorial Guinea in response to concerns from the Mozambican community living in that country.

According to Chapo, speaking to reporters at the end of his working visit to Equatorial Guinea, "we are working to see how we can respond to this concern regarding diplomatic representation."

The president explained that the government is analyzing different options to make the initiative viable, including the creation of a consulate, an embassy, or other forms of representation.

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"We will try to reflect, consider, and then make a decision (... ) either through a consulate, an embassy, or even a consul,' he said.

The concern of Mozambican citizens in Equatorial Guinea is mainly related to difficulties in accessing essential administrative services, such as the issuing of identity cards, passports, and driver's licenses.

Chapo highlighted the importance of improving assistance to the diaspora, emphasizing that the eventual creation of a diplomatic representation aims to facilitate access to these services.

Furthermore, he stressed that the measure could contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, including economic and institutional cooperation.

Chapo reiterated that the Government will continue to be attentive to the concerns of Mozambicans abroad, considering them an integral part of national development.

During his visit, Chapo also participated in the XI Summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and held meetings with businesspeople to promote investment.