Zimbabwe: Harare Set for Zimbabwe-Jamaica Music Fusion At Afro Culture Connect

A major international music showcase bringing together Zimbabwean and Jamaican talent is set to take place in Harare next week organisers have announced.

Gateway Stream Media in partnership with Massive Events and Roughmix will host the concert on 4 April at the Harare International Convention Centre.

Headlining the event are Zimbabwean music star Jah Prayzah and Jamaican reggae singer Alaine in what organisers describe as a cultural exchange between Africa and the Caribbean.

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The show, themed "A Tale of Two Cities", aims to celebrate shared musical heritage while bridging cultural ties between Zimbabwe and Jamaica.

A number of local artists are also expected to perform including Feli Nandi, Volts JT and Nisha Ts among others.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gateway Stream Media manager Elton Kurima said the concert would highlight the strong musical connection between the two countries.

"The event will showcase two outstanding headline acts, Zimbabwe's music superstar Jah Prayzah and Jamaican reggae sensation Alaine. They will be supported by a dynamic and energetic line-up of local performers bringing together a rich blend of musical styles and cultural expression," Kurima said.

He added that the show had been designed to offer audiences a high-quality entertainment experience.

"This carefully curated line-up is designed to deliver a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience that celebrates the strong cultural ties between Zimbabwe and Jamaica, promising audiences an unforgettable night of music, unity and vibrant performance." he said.

Kurima said fans could expect a lively atmosphere, combining different musical styles.

"Alaine is known for her captivating stage presence and dancehall-inspired reggae sound, while Jah Prayzah brings his signature Zimbabwean musical excellence. The concert is titled A Tale of Two Cities celebrating the coming together of Zimbabwe and Jamaica through music and culture.

"Afro Culture Connect is more than just a concert -- it's a celebration of identity, music, and cultural exchange that unites audiences through shared African and Caribbean heritage. Whether you are a fan of Jah Prayzah's rich Zimbabwean sound or Alaine's soulful reggae hits, this is a night you won't want to miss," he said

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Tickets are being sold through selected outlets with early bird sales already sold out amid strong demand.