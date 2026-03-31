Somalia Appoints New Deputy Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

Mogadishu, Somalia — Hamza Abdi Barre has issued a decree appointing new deputy ministers to join the cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The appointments follow the prime minister's review of the government's extensive workload and are in line with constitutional responsibilities and the directives of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The new deputy ministers are:

Hassan Mohamed Ali - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Nadifa Adam Isaaq - Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources

Ismail Cid Mohamed - Deputy Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development

Prime Minister Barre wished the new appointees success, urging them to carry out their duties with competence, responsibility, and a focus on public service and the advancement of national development.