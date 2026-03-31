Tunisia: Cabinet Adopts Decisions to Reform Healthcare, Social Security and Health Coverage Systems

Tunis, March 30 — A small Cabinet meeting held Monday to review reforms of the healthcare, social security and health coverage systems adopted a set of measures, notably the immediate allocation of the necessary funding to the Central Pharmacy of Tunisia, to restore a steady, year-round nationwide supply of medicines

The meeting, held at the Government Palace in Kasbah and chaired by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, also decided to build a strategic stockpile of medicines, especially essential and specialised drugs, while strengthening monitoring and inspection mechanisms and enhancing transparency in the pharmaceutical system to improve governance.

It further approved the generalisation of digital systems to better track medicine distribution channels, ensure proper supply to the local market and improve stock management.

Measures also include significantly reducing the time required to process applications for drug marketing authorisations, encouraging local production of generic medicines reducing imports and undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of the healthcare, social security and health coverage systems.

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During the meeting, Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani presented a detailed overview of the situation of the Central Pharmacy and progress made following previous ministerial recommendations, while Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar outlined the status of social funds and proposed reform measures.

At the opening of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that reforming the healthcare and social protection systems is an absolute national priority, highlighting the need to ensure year-round availability of medicines and to implement urgent structural reforms to improve governance and management of the pharmaceutical system.

This aims to guarantee continuous supply and equitable access to medicines for all citizens across hospitals, pharmacies, and regions.

She also underscored the need to intensify oversight across all stages of the pharmaceutical system and accelerate its full digitalization to improve supply tracking, stock management and distribution channels.

The Prime Minister emphasised the strategic importance of reducing dependence on foreign markets, strengthening the health sector's role in boosting investment and exports, developing local pharmaceutical manufacturing and positioning Tunisia in African and global markets.

This includes updating the essential medicines list, setting a national roadmap for vaccine production and advancing digital transformation as a key driver of sustainability in the pharmaceutical sector.

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The Prime Minister recalled that a previous cabinet meeting held on S September 3, 2025, had already recommended a comprehensive plan to address medicine shortages, ensure continuous availability of essential drugs nationwide, improve management of the pharmaceutical system, rationalise drug use in healthcare facilities, strengthen oversight and implement full digitalisation while shortening approval timelines for drug marketing authorisations.