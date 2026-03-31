Uganda: 67 Fishermen Arrested As Kalangala Authorities Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Fishing

Authorities in Kalangala District have intensified operations against illegal fishing on Lake Victoria, with Resident District Commissioner Fred Badda issuing a stern warning to fishermen from neighbouring districts engaging in unlawful practices within Kalangala waters.

According to Badda, at least 67 fishermen are currently in custody following renewed enforcement efforts. He noted that the majority of those arrested are not residents of Kalangala, but come from surrounding districts including Masaka District, Kalungu District, and Wakiso District.

"At the moment, we have 67 fishermen in detention, and what is particularly concerning is that most of them are not from Kalangala. They enter our waters to carry out illegal fishing practices. This is unacceptable, and we are determined to put an end to it," Badda said.

The crackdown, which had been temporarily halted during the election period, has now resumed at full scale. Enforcement teams have confiscated and destroyed illegal fishing gear, including boats and prohibited equipment such as monofilament nets, which are widely blamed for depleting immature fish stocks.

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Badda called on all stakeholders in the fishing sector to work together to protect the lake, emphasizing that sustainable fishing is critical to livelihoods and environmental conservation.

"We appeal to everyone involved in fishing to join government efforts in fighting illegal practices. When the lake is well-managed, it benefits us all. But if destructive methods continue, we risk losing this vital resource," he said.

He also commended law-abiding fishermen who have supported enforcement efforts by reporting offenders and voluntarily surrendering illegal gear.

"I want to thank those fishermen who are committed to doing the right thing. Some have even handed over illegal equipment such as monofilament nets. That cooperation is essential if we are to eliminate illegal fishing," he added.

Authorities have vowed to sustain operations across the district, warning that anyone found engaging in prohibited fishing practices--regardless of their district of origin--will face arrest and prosecution.

The renewed crackdown comes amid growing concerns over declining fish stocks in Lake Victoria, largely attributed to illegal fishing methods that target immature fish and disrupt the ecosystem. Leaders believe sustained enforcement and community cooperation will be key to restoring the lake's productivity and safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands who depend on it.