South Sudan: Fuel Supply Woes Persist As Government Reassurances Fail to Ease Motorists' Fears

30 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley and Ntokozo Kubekareitumetse Pilane

While industry associations and government (the President included) are trying to reassure the public that there is no national fuel shortage, their reassurances are disconnected from the reality that motorists are facing at fuel stations around the country.

On Saturday, the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa announced that the country's fuel supply was stable, with adequate availability of all major petroleum products.

"However, product supply levels remain tight, particularly for diesel, which is experiencing the most significant strain ahead of the 1 April 2026 price adjustment. It is noted that the planned shutdown of the Cape Town refinery is expected to be completed in mid-April 2026. For the duration of the shutdown, imports had been arranged, and no widespread disruptions are anticipated," said the association.

The association did acknowledge that "above-normal service-station demand is contributing to current supply tightness, while limited road tanker availability is adding pressure. This has resulted in delivery delays and intermittent stock-outs in several regions."

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However, the association maintained that despite an increase in dry-site reports driven by heightened diesel demand in anticipation of the price increase, suppliers were working to stabilise deliveries and maintain stock continuity.

Sleepless nights

Addressing the ANC Limpopo elective conference on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that both he and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana were losing sleep over the fuel situation.

A ministerial task team has been appointed to investigate interventions to reduce the impact on...

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