Kenya: Govt Says Adequate Fertilizer Supplies in Place Amid Gulf Crisis

Nairobi — The government said on Monday it has sufficient fertilizer stocks to meet domestic demand through September, even as tea exports remain robust and meat shipments face headwinds from logistical constraints.

President William Samoei Ruto briefed the nation on measures aimed at mitigating supply chain disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has strained global trade and pushed up commodity prices.

"The Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks," Ruto said, noting that rising international oil prices are being closely monitored.

He emphasized that the Ministries of Energy, Agriculture, Trade, the National Treasury, and the Central Bank are coordinating with private sector players to implement timely interventions where needed.

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On agriculture, Ruto assured farmers that fertilizer availability is sufficient to support the current rainy season through September.

In trade, tea exports remain resilient despite global market uncertainties, with 81% of tea offered at auction this month sold, up from 75% in March 2025.

The government attributed the performance to diversification into new markets and stronger ties with existing buyers.

However, meat exports have been affected by freight and logistical challenges, prompting a collaborative response from the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture to identify alternative solutions to support exporters.

Kenya's port infrastructure is playing a key role in maintaining trade flows. The Ports of Mombasa and Lamu have seen increased activity, with Lamu handling over 4,000 high-value vehicles bound for Gulf markets this month.

The government plans to engage international logistics firms to strengthen Kenya's position in regional and global trade.

"The government remains committed to closely monitoring developments and taking decisive action to safeguard the economic well-being of all Kenyans," Ruto said.