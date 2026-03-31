Botswana: Mophato Dance Theatre Raises Awareness On GBV

Gaborone — Mophato Dance Theatre women bared it all on Friday night in a performance that aimed to raise awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) through theatre.

THARI, a theatre production that seeks to raise awareness about violence against women, opened on Thursday at UB Old Student Centre; returning after six years, with fresh creations and new faces.

Conceptualised and directed by the revered Andrew Kola, THARI gives the audience a powerful storytelling with suggestive yet haunting choreography by Kalima 'Lima' Mipata. The poetic multi-award-winning author Lame Pusetso perfected the production with her rhythmical creative poet expertise.

Introducing a multi-talented creative, Lentle Baitshoki who portrays a brutally raped woman and the perpetrator played by Dampi Mothupi, all of them crafted a contemporary dance theatre production that represented the fear that women face and strength that is a woman.

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Using monologues and live dance performances, the 90-minute production highlighted the resilience of women and promoted solidarity and healing. THARI went beyond and encompassed mental fortitude, nurturing qualities and the courage to bounce back after setbacks.

In an interview with Kola, he said they refreshed the production to commemorate International Women's Day.

"We had to revive it, and give our audience a fresh production after six years. The music is also different, we only have two songs from the previous production, the rest is new material," said Kola.

On the multi-talented creative Baitshoki, Kola said he discovered her from TikTok and introduced her to theatre.

"I did not anticipate that she will love it, but she does and is a very powerful performer who is going far with her craft," said Kola who also hinted the return of PULA: The Musical.

BOPA