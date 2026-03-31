Kenya Positions Mining Sector As a Strategic Driver of Investment and Diplomacy

Nairobi — Kenya is positioning its mining sector as a key frontier for investment, economic transformation and diplomatic engagement, as the government moves to unlock the country's vast mineral potential amid rising global demand for critical resources.

Speaking during a working luncheon with Ambassadors and Heads of Mission on Day 4 of the 19th Ambassadors' Conference in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Mining and Blue Economy, Harry Kimtai outlined an ambitious strategy to transform the sector into a pillar of growth, industrialization and international partnership.

"Our goal is to equip you, excellencies, with clear and consistent investment messaging," Kimtai said. "We want you to take Kenya's story to your capitals and institutions, highlighting opportunities that align with global priorities in energy transition and critical minerals supply."

The presentation framed mining not only as an economic opportunity, but as a strategic tool of statecraft--linking resource development to diplomacy, trade and global supply chains.

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As the world accelerates the transition to clean energy and advanced technologies, demand for critical minerals continues to surge, placing resource-rich countries like Kenya in a strong position to attract investment.

Kenya is increasingly seen as a competitive destination, supported by a stable legal and regulatory framework anchored in the Mining Act 2016 and the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Transparent licensing systems, improved infrastructure, and extensive geological data from recent aerial surveys have strengthened investor confidence.

The country is endowed with a wide range of minerals, including gold, copper, manganese, bauxite, rare earth elements and gemstones.

More than 970 mineral occurrences have already been identified, pointing to significant untapped potential across the country.

A central pillar of the government's strategy is value addition--ensuring that minerals are processed locally rather than exported in raw form.

This shift is aimed at creating jobs, increasing export value and strengthening Kenya's industrial base.

Projects such as the Kakamega gold processing plant and the Voi Gemstone Value Addition Centre are already advancing this agenda.

In addition, the government is working on a domestic gold purchase programme in partnership with the Central Bank, while also supporting the aggregation and refinement of gemstones from artisanal miners.

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"The era of exporting raw minerals without local processing is ending," Kimtai said. "We are ensuring that minerals like rare earths are significantly processed domestically before export. This strengthens our industrial base and creates jobs, foreign exchange and local value."

Kenya's strategic location as a gateway to Africa, combined with its growing infrastructure, reliable energy supply and skilled workforce, further enhances its appeal as a hub within the global minerals supply chain.

The government has also aligned its policies with international frameworks such as the African Mining Vision, as well as emerging standards from major markets in Europe and the United States.

Beyond economic returns, the sector is being positioned as a model for sustainable and inclusive development. Kimtai emphasized that environmental and social governance (ESG) principles are integral to Kenya's mining policy.

Investors are required to incorporate community engagement, benefit-sharing mechanisms and local content strategies into their operations.

To facilitate investment, the government is leveraging the National Mining Corporation as a vehicle for strategic partnerships, offering structured joint venture opportunities that align private capital with national priorities.

"By linking mining to diplomacy, Kenya can promote its resource wealth, strengthen bilateral ties, and attract responsible investment," Kimtai noted. "We are ready to engage, to partner, and to ensure that Kenya's minerals contribute not just to national growth but to global economic resilience."