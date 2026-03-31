Kenya: Ruto Mandates Inter-Ministerial Response to Avert Fuel Stockouts

Nairobi — The government is closely monitoring global oil markets and is ready to introduce measures to cushion the economy from potential shocks linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East, President William Ruto said on Monday.

Ruto said the National Treasury and the Ministry of Energy are tracking developments in international fuel prices and supply chains, and will implement appropriate interventions if necessary, to protect consumers and maintain adequate supplies.

"The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is having a significant impact on the global economy," Ruto said in a statement following a high-level briefing with officials from the Ministries of Energy, Agriculture, Trade, the National Treasury, the Central Bank of Kenya, and private sector representatives.

The president said disruptions linked to the situation in the Gulf were already affecting global supply chains and exerting pressure on economies worldwide, including those in Africa.

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Kenya has remained vigilant over the past month, he said, relying on continuous updates and assessments from relevant government agencies to manage potential economic fallout.

On petroleum products, Ruto said the impact on local prices was still being evaluated but stressed that a government-to-government fuel procurement arrangement had helped shield Kenyans from immediate price shocks.

"Rising international oil prices are already affecting consumers globally. However, the government-to-government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks," he said.

The Energy Ministry will continue assessing international fuel prices and work with the National Treasury to implement mitigating measures where necessary, he added.

Ruto also assured the country that fertilizer supplies remain adequate, saying the government has secured enough stock to support the current rainy season through September.

On trade, the president said some Kenyan exports, particularly tea, had been expected to face challenges in certain markets because of the geopolitical situation. However, performance remained strong due to diversification into new markets and the strengthening of existing ones.

According to government data, Kenya exported 81 per cent of the tea offered at auction in March, up from 75 per cent in March 2025.

The president also pointed to growing activity at the Port of Mombasa and the Port of Lamu, saying the latter had recorded a sharp increase in cargo throughput.

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More than 4,000 high-value motor vehicles destined for Gulf markets have recently been handled at the Port of Lamu for onward transshipment, highlighting the strategic importance of Kenya's expanding port infrastructure, Ruto said.

The government also plans to engage international logistics companies to capitalize on emerging trade opportunities and strengthen Kenya's position in regional and global supply chains.

However, meat exports have been affected by logistical and freight challenges, he said, adding that the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture are working to identify alternative solutions to support exporters.

"The government remains committed to closely monitoring developments and taking decisive action to safeguard the economic well-being of all Kenyans," Ruto said.