Kenya Shields Fuel Supply, Prices With G-to-G Deal Amid Iran War

Nairobi — The government has attributed continued fuel supply stability to the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) import deal, cushioning the country from global oil price volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East.

President William Ruto said the arrangement has helped stabilise prices and ensure consistent supply despite disruptions affecting global oil markets.

The country has been exposed to shocks following instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route handling about 20 percent of global oil and gas supply.

Under the G-to-G framework, Kenya sources fuel on credit from Gulf-based suppliers, helping ease immediate pricing pressure in the domestic market.

The government said it is continuing to monitor global fuel prices and explore additional measures to manage potential shocks.

Beyond fuel, officials noted that fertilizer supply remains adequate to support the current planting season, while tea exports have remained resilient, supported by market diversification.

However, meat exports have faced disruptions due to logistical and freight challenges, with authorities exploring alternative export routes.