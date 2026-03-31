Kenya: IEBC Registers Over 300 Voters On Day One of Mass Registration Drive in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has recorded a strong start to its month-long mass voter registration exercise in Kirinyaga County, with more than 300 new voters registered on the first day in Kutus.

Speaking during the launch, Kirinyaga IEBC Manager Jane Gitonga said the exercise began smoothly, surpassing the commission's initial target of 200 voters.

"We began the exercise well with no challenges at all. Our target was to register at least 200 voters on the first day, but we have already surpassed that, with over 300 people successfully registered," she said.

Gitonga expressed optimism that the county will achieve its target of registering over 40,000 new voters within the one-month period if the current momentum is sustained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If this trend continues, we are confident that we will meet and even surpass our target," she added.

She called on eligible Kenyans, particularly the youth, to turn out in large numbers and take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise, underscoring the importance of civic engagement.

"This is an opportunity for young people to have a say in the leadership of this country," she noted.

Meanwhile, Alan Andemba, a key figure behind the "Tuko Card" initiative, welcomed the impressive turnout, describing it as a positive indicator of youth participation in the democratic process.

"This is a very encouraging start. It shows that young people are ready to take part in shaping the future of this country," said Andemba.

He revealed that the initiative aims to mobilize up to 8 million new voters nationwide, largely targeting the Gen Z demographic, while emphasizing its independence.

"Tuko Card is a Kenyan-led initiative. It is not affiliated with any political faction. Our goal is to mobilize and sensitize young people to register and participate in elections," he explained.

Andemba further challenged young people to go beyond voter registration and actively seek leadership positions.

"We want to see young people not just voting, but also stepping forward to vie for leadership roles. The future of this country lies in their hands," he said.

With the early momentum, stakeholders remain optimistic that increased youth participation will play a critical role in shaping Kenya's leadership in the upcoming general election.