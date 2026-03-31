South Africa: Western Cape Taxi Operators Hold Fares Despite Fuel Hike - South African News Briefs - March 31, 2026

Western Cape Taxi Operators Hold Fares Despite Fuel Hike

Taxi operators in the Western Cape have opted not to increase fares for now, despite rising fuel prices, and this is aimed at easing the burden on commuters, reports EWN. Petrol is expected to increase by about R5 per litre, while diesel could rise by more than R9 per litre. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) said the decision was taken to ease the financial strain on commuters. The association added that it will continue to monitor the situation and review the decision if necessary.

Scholar Transport Driver Back in Court

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The case against scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla is set to resume at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court, reports SABC News. The 22-year-old faces 14 counts of murder following a crash that claimed the lives of 14 learners. Dludla also faces attempted murder and charges linked to operating an unlicensed and unroadworthy vehicle. His legal team has indicated that he plans to apply for bail. The defence says Dludla is remorseful and struggling while in custody.

Eastern Cape Govt Slams Protest Violence in KuGompo

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned violent protests in KuGompo City, reports EWN. Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to protest the alleged coronation of a Nigerian king within the city. The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality confirmed that the demonstrations quickly escalated, resulting in widespread looting and significant damage to both private and public property. Several vehicles were set alight and businesses were targeted. Authorities have reiterated that such acts of criminality will not be tolerated. The unrest subsided after protesters submitted a memorandum to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

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