Africa: High Commission of Kenya in South Africa Hosts Nairobi City Thunder Ahead of Petro De Luanda Clash in BAL6

Pretoria, South Africa — Ahead of their crucial tie against 2024 champions Petro de Luanda in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference, the Nairobi City Thunder were hosted to a luncheon by the High Commission of the Republic of Kenya in Pretoria, South Africa, on Monday afternoon.

Led by Elizabeth Choge, Minister II at the High Commission of the Republic of Kenya -Pretoria, the diplomatic delegation, accompanied by Kenyan fans living in South Africa, wished the team all the best in their remaining games, offering moral support at the SunBet Arena.

Choge revealed that the Embassy is working on having a sports MoU with the South African government that will see Kenya benefit from South Africa's vast sports resources.

"We are proud of you all; you have elevated the Kenyan brand, and we are happy to be associated as a representative of the government of Kenya.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

We do not have an MoU on Sports with South Africa, but we are working on it, which hopefully can give us a good framework for this kind of engagement," Choge said.

She added, "We are very happy to welcome you to the embassy. We are united to support our team because you are the face of Kenya when you are here, and we wish you success in the games."

While expressing his gratitude to the Embassy for the kind gesture, Nairobi City Thunder owner, Kooshin Diriye, told the delegation the club's aim is to put Kenya on the global map.

"We really appreciate being here at the Embassy. We thank you for inviting us. The players are really happy with the kind gesture. It's our first time in South Africa. We try to put Kenyan basketball on the map because there's no way other countries are succeeding and Kenya is standing still," he said.

"Nairobi City Thunder makes Kenyan basketball grow. It's not easy to run a professional team because it comes with challenges, but that doesn't mean you should quit. The NBA is now following the Nairobi City Thunder and the Kenyan basketball. Hopefully, in the future, the government can help us grow faster.

Kenya Basketball Federation Assistant Secretary General, Moses Wanjara, affirmed that they have given all the necessary support to the Thunder.

"We appreciate the support you have shown us since the first day. As a federation, we are working together with Nairobi City Thunder to ensure everything runs smoothly. We have cleared players for them. The kind of trajectory Nairobi City Thunder brought into the game is amazing; their blueprint has seen other clubs try to follow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Kenya South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Seasoned player Ariel Okall promised fans positive results as they aim to write history by qualifying for the BAL playoffs for the first time.

"We appreciate the Embassy for welcoming us here. Come Wednesday, we are going to do our best, and we promise good things at the arena," Okall said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Pretoria, South Africa-