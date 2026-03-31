Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Alaine Set for Easter Date

31 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwean and Jamaican culture are set for a collision course at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) during the Easter period.

Multi award-winning Jamaican musician Alaine will make a maiden visit to Zimbabwe for a concert dubbed Afro Culture Connect: "A Tale of Two Cities".

Alaine will be supported by Jah Prayzah, bringing a fusion of Caribbean and Zimbabwean culture to the fore.

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Concert organisers, Gateway Stream Media manager, Elton Kurima, said the show was intentionally curated with representation of both cultures.

"The event will showcase two outstanding headline acts -- Zimbabwe's music superstar Jah Prayzah and Jamaican reggae sensation Alaine.

"They will be supported by a dynamic and energetic line-up of local performers, bringing together a rich blend of musical styles and cultural expression.

"This carefully curated line-up is designed to deliver a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience that celebrates the strong cultural ties between Zimbabwe and Jamaica, promising audiences an unforgettable night of music, unity and vibrant performance," said Kurima.

Feli Nandi, Xiba, Nisha T, Kadjah, Volts JT, Ninety6 and Raymar are some of the musicians that have been roped in for the concert.

Kurima added that the show will celebrate Harare and Kingston's culture through music.

"Alaine is known for her captivating stage presence and dancehall-inspired reggae sound, while Jah Prayzah brings his signature Zimbabwean musical excellence. The concert is titled 'A Tale of Two Cities', celebrating the coming together of Zimbabwe and Jamaica through music and culture," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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