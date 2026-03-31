Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Rallies Its Base for Constitutional Amendment Bill As Opposition Flounders

While the opposition leaders were busy tearing at and besmirching each other on digital media, ZANU PF was laying down a marker at the ongoing public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The ruling party is leaving no stone unturned at the hearings, mobilising its supporters to endorse the bill which seeks to extend the governing limit of President Emmerson Mnangagwa by two years to 2030.

In Dema, several people turned out in buses and minibuses, coming from as far as Beatrice, to support the bill.

📹 Dema residents share their views on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3. pic.twitter.com/MKL2P9iGN5-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) March 30, 2026

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The same was also in full display in Chitungwiza, with those who could not air their views tendering written affidavits en masse.

Self-proclaimed prophet and member of ZANU PF, Jay Israel, backed the amendment bill.

"It is our sovereign right as citizens of the country to amend the constitution. It is actually against the law not to amend the constitution. I support this amendment not because of this one but because there was a previous one that came and gave us more youth in parliament through the youth quota.

"If that one worked, it means this one is going to excel. There is the vision of the president that is being implemented, taking this economy into upper middle income by 2030," said Jay Israel.

While the majority had come with buses and minibuses, some struggled to articulate the contents of the Constitutional Amendment Bill which they were seemingly supporting.

The public hearings are the latest to catch the opposition in tatters, failing to rally its supporters.

Consequently, ZANU PF will likely cruise, with the bill seeing the light of day.

A contributor at the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 public hearing in Chitungwiza was threatened and booed after opposing the proposed changes.https://t.co/4EHrosKaUf pic.twitter.com/V86D6WFSAb-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) March 30, 2026

War veteran Rutendo Muzirwa, one of the few who condemned the bill at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza, said the bill should be subjected to a referendum.

"I do not have any problems with the bill but the current constitution was born out of the referendum.

"Why can't we go the same route of the referendum if what you are doing is clean? If we go through the referendum, everyone has a right to speak.

"This bill is good to others but when it comes to electing president, I want to elect my choice. Let us go to referendum," said Muzirwa.