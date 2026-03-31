Kenyans, don't fall for 'cracked Mnarani bridge' image circulating online

IN SHORT: An image circulating on social media appears to show a large crack on Mnarani bridge in Kilifi county. But authorities say the bridge is intact and safe.

Posts about dangerous cracks on the underbelly of Mnarani bridge in Kilifi county, Kenya continue to make the rounds on X and Facebook in late March 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One post reads: "Mnarani bridge in Kilifi County is not safe. Kenya Urban Roads Authority should address this before it's too late."

The claim is circulating alongside an image of what appears to be a damaged bridge. If this claim were true, road users would need to find alternative routes.

Mnarani bridge, also commonly referred to as Kilifi bridge, is Kenya's longest bridge, stretching 420 meters, and a key transport link in Kilifi county, about 500 kilometres southeast of the capital, Nairobi. It connects Kilifi town to Mtwapa and onward to Mombasa, forming part of the busy Mombasa-Malindi highway. The bridge serves as a vital crossing for vehicles and pedestrians along Kenya's coastal route.

But are there dangerous cracks on the Mnarani bridge, posing danger to road users? We checked.

Fake image

Africa Check ran a reverse image search to try to trace the origins of the image, but found that it has only been circulating online since 23 March, with the claim under investigation.

We did find a post by the Kilifi county government, dismissing the image in a public notice, warning that claims of damage to Mnarani bridge are "false and misleading".

According to the county, a joint inspection conducted with the county security and intelligence committee confirmed that the bridge was intact, safe and fully operational, with no cracks.

On 24 March, the Kenya National Highways Authority flagged the circulating image as fake in a post shared on its official X account.

"Misleading AI-generated image of Kilifi Bridge," reads the post.

The highway authority also released photos of the bridge taken on 23 March, showing no signs of damage.

The circulating image and the claim it shows the bridge damaged are false.