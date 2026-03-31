Uganda: No, Image Doesn't Show March 2026 Floods in Kampala, Likely AI-Generated

No, image doesn't show March 2026 floods in Kampala, likely AI-generated

IN SHORT: An image is circulating online with the claim it shows widespread flooding in Uganda's capital city after recent heavy rains. However, the photo was altered and is likely generated using artificial intelligence tools.

An image is circulating on Facebook with the claim it shows heavy flooding in Kampala, Uganda's capital.

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The image shows an aerial view of a city, with several buildings surrounded by muddy floodwaters and roads and lower floors appearing submerged.

The caption reads: "This is the capital city of UGANDA The problem is that we left corrupt people in charge of the country for 40 years."

The claim started circulating after 6 March, when parts of Kampala experienced flooding following heavy afternoon rains, with shops and roads damaged and traders reporting losses.

Recurring floods in the city of 1.8 million people have been linked to infrastructure challenges, including drainage issues and ongoing construction. This has drawn criticism of president Yoweri Museveni's government, which has been in power since 1986.

This image has also been shared elsewhere, including here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But does it really show flooding in Uganda's capital? We checked.

Likely AI-generated image

A Google reverse image search reveals a similar version of the circulating image, without any flooding visible. The original shows an aerial view of the city, with buildings and roads clearly visible and not submerged.

There are also signs that the image may have been altered. For example, the name "Mapeera" on one building appears as "Mapeeba" in the viral version, a type of error commonly seen in AI-generated images, which often struggle to render text accurately.

The image lacks realistic signs of flooding. There is no visible debris, no partially submerged or displaced vehicles and no people or emergency response activity, all of which would be expected in a genuine flood scene.

This image has also been posted here, here, here and here.