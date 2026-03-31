Kenya: No, US President Donald Trump Didn't Hint At Intervening in Kenyan Political Affairs - Graphics Fabricated

IN SHORT: Graphics claiming that US president Donald Trump hinted at intervening in Kenyan politics and sought more information from Kenyans on the political situation have been circulating on social media. However, they are fabricated.

Several graphics circulating on social media in Kenya attribute a quote to US president Donald Trump.

The graphics quote Trump as hinting at intervening in Kenyan political affairs and seeking more information from Kenyans.

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"There is a lot of evil in Kenya! I dont know what their leader William Ruto is up to but all I know Kenyans are amazing people. I will help them after I am done with safeguarding the gulf of Hormuz and Iran, One at a time. Just Keep on sending me the real information of what is happening in my inbox," the graphic reads.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but strategically vital waterway in the Middle East region. It has gained global attention since the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026, targeting the country's missile infrastructure, military sites and senior leaders.

The attacks are the latest in the decades-long conflict, which the US says is about Iran's nuclear programme and its military reach in the region. Iran has reportedly blocked the strait, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels.

The graphics quoting Trump emerged just months after the US intervened in Venezuela and captured president Nicolas Maduro. He was brought to the United States to face narco-terrorism and weapons offences charges.

But is Trump now considering intervening in Kenyan affairs? We checked.

No evidence

Trump is active on social media and has been using his accounts, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social, to comment on domestic and international issues and to update the world on the progress of the war. We searched these accounts and found no posts related to this claim.

Since the start of the war, local and international media have been reporting in detail on its progress and viewpoints expressed by world leaders, including Trump. However, we found no instance where any credible media outlet has reported the claim.

The remarks would likely have drawn a response from Kenyan president William Ruto, probably in a diplomatic tone. But we could not find any such response on his verified social media platforms, including Facebook and X.

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All available evidence suggests that the remarks in the graphics are fabricated and should be disregarded.