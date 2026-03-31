Kenya's Governance Debate Must Move to Action - Capital Group MD

Nairobi — Kenya's governance debate must now move from protest to participation, from rhetoric to measurable leadership standards--this was the thrust of Capital Group Managing Director Symon Bargurei's call to action at the Leadership and Accountability Town Hall at the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

Addressing policymakers, public servants and students on Tuesday, Bargurei urged a reset in how leadership is both exercised and demanded, emphasizing that outcomes in governance are ultimately shaped by the quality of those entrusted with power.

"As we gather in this space dedicated to leadership excellence, we are reminded that governance is not abstract--it is built and sustained by the quality of leadership we nurture," he said.

The forum, held at KSG's main campus in Nairobi's Lowe Kabete, marked the close of Capital FM's month-long editorial campaign themed "From Protests to Policy," an initiative designed to shift national discourse toward solutions.

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"Our goal was to move the national conversation away from the heat of public outrage and toward the light of tangible outcomes," Bargurei said.

Over the past four weeks, he noted, the platform focused on defining leadership benchmarks, strengthening civic literacy, and equipping citizens--especially young people--to engage governance more effectively.

"We have spent the last four weeks ensuring our audience is not just heard, but informed and effective participants in our democracy."

Bargurei underscored that governance standards are already clearly defined in law.

"These are not just words on parchment; they are the standards against which every leader must be measured," he said. "Leadership is a privilege entrusted by citizens... not an entitlement."

Public interest

With that privilege, he added, comes the obligation to manage public resources prudently and act in the public interest.

Bargurei also challenged citizens to match leadership with accountability through active participation, pointing to a persistent gap among young voters.

Despite making up the majority of the population, youth turnout remains disproportionately low.

"Do not just protest policy; participate in the process that creates it. Register. Participate. Lead through choice," he urged, citing ongoing voter registration efforts.

While citing gains in economic stabilization, improved revenue collection, digitization of services and food security interventions, he warned that systemic inefficiencies persist.

"While we note positive strides, a lot still needs to be done to achieve a better-managed nation," he said.

Audit reports, he noted, continue to flag unsupported expenditures and stalled projects, while rising recurrent spending risks crowding out development priorities--undermining both service delivery and public trust.

Effective governance

Yet Bargurei pointed to working models within the country as proof that effective governance is achievable.

"Good governance is not theoretical; it is happening in pockets across this country," he said, citing counties such as Makueni and Nyeri as examples of prudent financial management and community-driven development.

"Leadership is a service, not a status. Governance is a shared duty. The future of Kenya depends on our collective integrity."

Bargurei reaffirmed Capital FM's role as a civic convener and accountability watchdog committed to sustaining governance conversations beyond election cycles.

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In his welcoming remarks, KSG Director General Prof. Nura Mohamed underscored the institution's expanding footprint and mandate, noting that new campuses and outreach programs are being rolled out to bring governance training closer to citizens across the country.

He emphasized that leadership accountability must be cultivated at an individual level, anchored in constitutional values that demand public servants uphold dignity and honor in office.

He highlighted ongoing reforms including culture change programs, standardized customer service training, and the integration of digital skills and artificial intelligence to enhance transparency and efficiency in public service.

The DG added that initiatives such as "KSG on the Wheel" and the "Under the Tree" series aim to decentralize engagement, taking governance conversations and solutions directly to communities at the grassroots.