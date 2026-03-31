Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Sixth South Africa Investment Conference

At the heart of Johannesburg's financial capital, the Sandton Convention Centre will once again take centre stage as global capital meets local ambition at the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday address an audience of international investors, business leaders and policymakers, setting the tone for what government describes as a decisive shift from promise to performance.

Launched in 2018, the SAIC has evolved into South Africa's flagship investment platform - one that not only markets opportunity, but increasingly demonstrates delivery.

This year's gathering, co-hosted with the International Finance Corporation, unfolds at a moment when the country is seeking to consolidate gains from structural reforms and translate investor confidence into tangible economic outcomes.

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Under the theme "Invest. Partner. Prosper.", the conference signals a maturing investment narrative. South Africa is no longer positioning itself as a market on the cusp of reform, but as an economy already in motion, where policy shifts, infrastructure rollout and industrial expansion are actively reshaping the investment landscape.

Over the past five conferences, the country has secured R1.5 trillion in investment commitments, with more than R600 billion already deployed into the economy, funding new factories, mines and industrial projects that are beginning to alter the country's growth trajectory.

The 2026 edition marks the formal launch of South Africa's Second Investment Drive, with an ambitious target of mobilising an additional R2 trillion over the next five years.

Central to this effort is a sharpened focus on implementation, linking investment pledges directly to projects, sectors and measurable economic impact.

Delegates are expected to engage not only with future opportunities, but with evidence of progress already underway, from renewable energy projects to expanding digital infrastructure.

Framed around the "3Ds" - Digitisation, Decarbonisation and Diversification - the conference presents a forward-looking vision of South Africa as a competitive and reform-oriented economy.

Investments in broadband expansion, fintech and artificial intelligence are positioning the country as a digital gateway to the continent, while large-scale renewable energy programmes, green hydrogen initiatives and battery storage projects place it at the forefront of Africa's energy transition.

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At the same time, South Africa's diversified industrial base spanning automotive manufacturing, chemicals, food processing and machinery continues to anchor its role as the continent's most advanced manufacturing hub.

With more than 180 Fortune Global 500 companies operating locally, the country is leveraging its industrial depth, financial sophistication and regulatory framework to attract sustained global investment.

The conference also highlights South Africa's strategic advantage as a gateway into African markets, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which opens access to a market of over one billion people.

As global economic dynamics shift, the country is actively broadening its partnerships across Africa, Asia, the Indo-Pacific, Latin America and traditional markets in Europe and North America, positioning itself as a stable and credible partner in an increasingly complex investment environment.

This year's SAIC takes place against a backdrop of improving macroeconomic stability and growing investor confidence. Progress in energy reliability, logistics performance and regulatory reform alongside milestones such as a sovereign credit rating upgrade and removal from the FATF grey list signals a strengthening economic foundation.

As President Ramaphosa prepares to address the conference, the message is expected to be clear and deliberate: South Africa is open for business, and the time for investment is now.

More than a showcase of potential, the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference positions the country as an active site of growth - where reform, infrastructure and partnership converge to drive inclusive economic development and long-term prosperity. - SAnews.gov.za