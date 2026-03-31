Sudan: Airstrike On Funeral Underscores Rising Civilian Toll in Sudan

Fears are mounting for civilians caught up in Sudan's deadly war between rival militaries as attacks intensify and humanitarian access shrinks, following a deadly airstrike on a funeral gathering in West Kordofan.

Seven people were killed and dozens injured when an airstrike hit a funeral gathering in the Nuba Mountains in West Kordofan last Friday, according to local sources, said UN aid coordination office, OCHA.

The war, which began in April 2023 between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the Sudanese Armed Forces, continues to have alarming consequence for civilians.

The funeral strike follows a drone attack on the Teaching Hospital in East Darfur's capital, Al Deain, that killed 70 on 20 March.

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The heightened insecurity continues to displace families in West Kordofan, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In neighbouring South Kordofan, drone strikes and attacks in the town of Dilling reportedly caused three deaths on Saturday, with reports from local NGOs that the humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating.

Humanitarian access sputters

The continued fighting and repeated drone strikes are also disrupting critical supply routes across the Kordofan region.

Key roads linking the city of El Obeid in North Kordofan to the towns of Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan are increasingly unsafe, which has the direct impact of hampering the movement of humanitarian supplies and commercial supplies.

"Red tape is further compounding these challenges", the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric said, "with essential medical activities in El Obeid suspended for nearly one month now."

Meanwhile in Darfur, increasing insecurity and restriction on humanitarian movements are choking humanitarian access.

Aid workers face armed robberies and attacks along key routes, while some organizations have been forced to suspend operations altogether, leaving vulnerable populations with even fewer services.

Skirmishes near Ethiopian border

Similarly, escalating hostilities near the border with Ethiopia in Blue Nile State have severely constrained humanitarian operations. Movement beyond the state capital of Ed Damazine is largely suspended, cutting off access to reach people in need.

Because of growing insecurity, in recent days more than 1,600 people have been displaced in the Blue Nile State locality of Geisan, the migration agency reports.

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Despite these challenges, the UN and its partners continue to respond to needs across Sudan. The UN's humanitarian relief coordinator, OCHA reiterates that civilians must be protected at all times, as required by international humanitarian law.

"Attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure must stop," Mr. Dujarric told journalists at the noon briefing on Monday.

"We reiterate that all parties must ensure rapid, safe, unhindered and unimpeded humanitarian access, including all key routes and anywhere aid is needed."