South Africa: Better Health, Better Value - a Model for Affordable, High-Quality Care

Across South Africa, rising living costs continue to place significant pressure on households. For many families, medical aid is one of the most important yet most financially demanding commitments. People are rightly asking how healthcare can remain both affordable and of high quality in an environment where medical inflation consistently outpaces general inflation, in South Africa and globally.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme's approach is grounded in a simple principle: true affordability does not come from cutting benefits or shifting costs to members. It comes from improving health outcomes, managing risk carefully, and using financial strength to give value back to members. This principle is being applied consistently, and its impact is already visible in ways that matter to households.

1. Relief that people can feel immediately - without eroding benefits

This year's national Budget brought welcome relief for medical scheme members through an increase in medical tax credits for the first time in two years. Individuals can now claim R376 for the first two beneficiaries and R254 for each additional dependant. At a time when every rand counts, this change puts meaningful monthly relief back into members' pockets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Alongside this, the Scheme implemented a three-month deferral of contribution increases for 2026, with increases taking effect only from 1 April 2026. Members therefore continued paying 2025 contribution rates for January, February and March of this year.

While the weighted average contribution increase for the year is 7.2%, this deferral reduces the effective increase for the full year to around 5.4%--the lowest increase for 2026 among major open medical schemes....