East Africa: Somaliland President Discusses Regional Security With Former IGAD Envoy

31 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, held a meeting at the Presidential Palace with former Intergovernmental Authority on Development envoy Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Afey, focusing on regional security and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

The talks centered on the evolving situation in the Horn of Africa, including security challenges, regional dynamics and the importance of strengthening partnerships to achieve sustainable peace and development.

President Irro reaffirmed Somaliland's role as a key contributor to regional stability, describing the Republic of Somaliland as a peaceful and democratic state committed to cooperation and progress.

Ambassador Afey praised Somaliland's achievements in peacebuilding and state-building, saying it serves as a model for other countries in the region.

He also announced plans to publish a book detailing his experiences in peacebuilding efforts across the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was attended by officials and business representatives with an interest in investment opportunities, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Somaliland has increasingly positioned itself as a stable partner in a volatile region, seeking to expand diplomatic engagement and attract investment in key sectors.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

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