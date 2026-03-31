Somalia: Somali PM Honors Youth At 'Daaci 2026' Event, Urges Digital Moral Leadership

31 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday night called on the nation's youth to leverage technology for social good, while offering reassurances over the security transition in the strategic southern city of Baidoa.

Speaking at the "Daaci 2026" awards ceremony--an initiative aimed at encouraging young Somalis to promote religious values and community service--Barre praised the participants for reclaiming the national narrative under the theme "Somalis telling their own story."

"Every individual, whether a merchant, journalist, politician, or cleric, can draw closer to God through their professional work while building a virtuous society," the Prime Minister told the gathering.

Despite the celebratory tone of the event, Barre was blunt about the "existential threats" facing the Horn of Africa nation. He identified tribalism, corruption, terrorism, foreign interference, and cultural erosion as the primary challenges currently undermining Somali unity. He urged the youth to turn the tide by using social media as a tool for "enlightenment and moral growth" rather than conflict.

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Turning to internal security, the Prime Minister addressed the situation in Baidoa, the interim capital of the South West State. Following recent movements of federal forces, Barre sought to calm fears of political instability or retribution.

He confirmed that government forces are firmly in control of the city's security and dismissed rumors of impending "retaliation" against political opponents.

"The mandate will be returned to the people," Barre stated, pledging that the community would have the ultimate say in electing their regional leadership through a fair process. The remarks come at a sensitive time for Somalia as it navigates complex regional elections and the phased withdrawal of African Union transition forces.

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