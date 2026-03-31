Ethiopia: Education Authority Revokes Licenses of 52 Private Colleges

opinion

The Federal Education and Training Authority (ETA) has revoked the licenses of 52 private colleges for failure to comply with regulatory standards.

Among them are Leadstar College of Business and Leadership, Sri Sai College, International Leadership College, Ibex Hotel and Tourism College, Abyssinia Business and Economics College, and Afran Qallo College.

Officials say the higher education institutions ignored repeated warnings over the past year and a half to comply with registration requirements and address quality issues.

The Authority has called on regional and city administrations to ensure that the institutions immediately cease providing higher education services to prevent further harm to students and the public. It also urged authorities to investigate any damages already caused and to take the necessary legal corrective measures.

From The Reporter Magazine

Ghosts of the Past, Fears of a New War Hollowing Out Tigray Published on 2026-02-26 By Bewket Abebe

Pay Coffee Farmers in Crypto Published on 2026-03-12 By Samson Berhane

The Cost of a Clean Slate: Ethiopia's Plastic Transition Published on 2026-03-04 By Mahlet Mehdi

Opportunity Beckons in BRICS' Digital Payment Push Published on 2026-03-04 By Yared Nigussie

The notice issued last week does not address the fate of students who were enrolled in the now-defunct institutions.