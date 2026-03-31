Ethiopia and Aiib Discuss Cooperation On Priority Infrastructure Financing

30 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide held a productive meeting with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to further strengthen the partnership between Ethiopia and the Bank.

In its press release sent to ENA, the Ministry of Finance said the discussion focused on expanding cooperation in priority infrastructure and development initiatives, including potential financing support for the Bishoftu International Airport project.

During the discussion, Minister Ahmed highlighted the strategic importance of the project in enhancing Ethiopia's role as a regional aviation hub and supporting long-term economic growth.

The two sides also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in mobilizing private sector financing.

The Minister emphasized the importance of AIIB's role in catalyzing private investment and enabling greater participation of private capital in infrastructure sectors.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening engagement and advancing concrete areas of cooperation aimed at supporting sustainable infrastructure development and private sector-led growth in Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

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