Uganda: Phase Two for Namboole Remodeling to Cost Shs225bn

The government is set to formally hand over Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) to the UPDF for a comprehensive $60 million (about Shs 220 billion) remodel.

The development comes as the country moves to address concerns raised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang has confirmed that the army engineering unit will serve as the main contractor for Phase Two of the stadium's redevelopment.

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The moves marks a shift from earlier upgrade plans to a full-scale modernization aligned with CAF recommendations.

"Government has earmarked $60 million for Phase Two, and the contractor will be the UPDF Engineers Brigade. They are going to remodel Namboole based on CAF recommendations," Ogwang said.

The latest directive follows a recent CAF inspection that identified critical gaps in Uganda's preparedness, with both Namboole and Hoima City Stadium deemed not yet ready to host AFCON matches.

Ogwang revealed that although the government had already initiated works to prepare the stadium for general sporting use, CAF's assessment introduced new technical requirements that necessitated a redesign.

"We had already planned works at Namboole, but when CAF came, they pointed out specific issues. These have since been discussed between the consultants, the Ministry of Works, and the Ministry of Education as the client," he explained.

He added that the project is now in its final contractual stages, after which the facility will be officially handed over again to the UPDF Engineers for execution of the upgraded design.

From 1970 Design to Modern Stadium Standards

A key concern highlighted by CAF is the outdated design of Namboole, which dates back decades and no longer matches modern stadium expectations.

Ogwang pointed to critical areas such as VVIP lounges, dressing rooms, and general spectator facilities as needing urgent upgrades to meet current global standards.

"Namboole was designed in the 1970s. Today, we are dealing with stadium designs of 2024, 2025, and now 2026. Standards keep improving, and we must align with them," he said.

The minister noted that modern stadium requirements go beyond seating capacity to include high-quality hospitality areas, improved player facilities, and enhanced fan experience, features already being integrated into newer facilities like Hoima Stadium.

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Ogwang also stressed that the works at Namboole will go beyond routine renovation, instead focusing on a full remodeling process guided by CAF benchmarks.

"This is not just repair work. It is remodeling the stadium to fit CAF standards," Ogwang emphasized.

The planned overhaul will also address issues such as dressing room specifications, media facilities, accessibility, and safety requirements, areas that have become central in CAF's evaluation criteria for major tournaments.

With the 2027 tournament drawing closer, Uganda faces increasing pressure to deliver infrastructure that meets continental expectations, especially as co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania also push ahead with their preparations.

Despite the challenges, government remains confident that the involvement of the UPDF Engineers Brigade will accelerate progress and ensure quality execution.