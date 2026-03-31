Ethiopia Seeks Aiib Backing for Bishoftu Airport Project

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held talks with the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to strengthen cooperation and explore financing for key infrastructure projects, the Ministry of Finance said.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in priority development sectors, including potential support for the planned Bishoftu International Airport, a flagship project aimed at boosting Ethiopia's position as a regional aviation hub.

Shide underscored the strategic importance of the airport, saying it would enhance connectivity, facilitate trade and tourism, and support the country's long-term economic growth.

The two sides also discussed ways to mobilize private sector financing, with the minister highlighting the need for greater private capital participation in infrastructure development.

He emphasized AIIB's role in catalyzing investment and unlocking new funding channels for large-scale projects in Ethiopia.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening engagement and advancing practical areas of cooperation, with a focus on sustainable infrastructure and private sector-led growth.

Ethiopia has in recent years stepped up efforts to attract international financing and investment as part of broader reforms aimed at modernizing infrastructure and driving economic expansion.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)