Sudan: UN Alarm At Constraints On Humanitarian Access Across Sudan Amid Ongoing Attacks

New York — The Office of UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has expressed alarm at attacks on civilians and ongoing restraints on humanitarian access across Sudan. Drone attacks constantly target civilians, and essential roads are unsafe, making humanitarian aid logistics nigh-on impossible.

At a daily press briefing in New York on Monday, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters: "We continue to be alarmed by attacks on civilians and growing constraints on humanitarian access across many parts of the country. In West Kordofan, local sources report that seven people were killed and dozens injured when an air strike hit a funeral gathering in Payam Kasha in the Nuba Mountains last Friday. Also in West Kordofan, insecurity continues to displace families. Our colleagues at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) tell us that at least 120 people were forced to flee their homes on the same day."

"In South Kordofan, drone strikes and attacks in the town of Dilling reportedly caused three deaths on Saturday. Local sources on the ground in Dilling also report the humanitarian situation there is rapidly deteriorating. The continued fighting and repeated drone strikes are disrupting critical supply routes across the Kordofan region."

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"Key roads linking the city of El Obeid in North Kordofan to the towns of Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan are increasingly unsafe, which has the direct impact of hampering the movement of humanitarian supplies and commercial supplies. Red tape is further compounding these challenges, with essential medical activities in El Obeid suspended for nearly one month now."

"In Blue Nile state, escalating hostilities near the border with Ethiopia have severely constrained humanitarian operations. Movement beyond the state capital of Ed Damazin is largely suspended, cutting off access to people in need there."

"In Darfur, increasing insecurity and restriction on humanitarian movements are choking humanitarian access. Aid workers face armed robberies, they face attacks along key routes, while some organizations have been forced to suspend operations altogether, leaving vulnerable populations with even fewer services."

"Despite all of these challenges, we and our partners continue to do our best to respond to needs across Sudan. Civilians must be protected at all times, which should be a surprise to no one is a requirement under international humanitarian law. Attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure must stop. We reiterate that all parties must ensure rapid, safe, unhindered and unimpeded humanitarian access, including all key routes and anywhere aid is needed."