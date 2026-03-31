Botswana: Masunga Sports Complex Open for Public Use

Masunga — Masunga community has at its disposal, the use of Masunga Sport Complex.

Addressing the North East District full council session recently, Property Manager at Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Mr Tshiamo Ratshonka said the sport grounds were open for use to all citizens for different activities that comprise sports, celebrations and activations. Nevertheless, he said the facilities were meant mainly for sport development initiatives.

Mr Ratshonka stated that there were standard processes and procedures in place for the use of all BNSC facilities countrywide, noting that the Ministry of Sport & Arts District Coordinator was responsible for sport activities in the region.

He told councillors that there were some rates associated with the use of the stadiums as per the standard guide from their Business Development & Property Management department.

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Also, he indicated that trade exchange was allowed within the BNSC facilities. He said if there were no funds, communities could exchange with in-kind services such as bush clearing and other non-monetary services pre-approved by the Business Development and Property Management department.

In response, Mapoka/Masukwane/Nlaphkwane councilor, Mr Nabulane Lenyatso called for review of booking fees as he felt they were high.

Mr Lenyatso said as local teams played games during public holidays, they could be allowed to use the stadium and trade exchange be applied to reduce booking fees.

Councillor for Masunga/Letsholathebe, Mr Shandulani Maunge said if prices were reviewed, small businesses could benefit and improve the economy of the district.

Kgosi Maruje III advised on the use of solar lighting at the stadium to reduce high cost of electricity.

Other councillors requested that some of Botswana Football League (BFL) games be played in Masunga as the stadium was constructed for that purpose.

BOPA