Mozambique: Is Demanding Payment of the End-of-Year Bonus (Known As the 13th Month Because It Is Equivalent to Payment of an Extra Month of the Basic Wage), and Better Working Conditions in the Hospitals.

31 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — "APSUSM will not retreat', declared Muchave. "The struggle for life, for dignity and for health rights does not allow us to permit the government to neglect the National Health Service, and put the lives of Mozambicans at risk'.

Muchave claims that APSUSM represents 65,000 health workers, but there is no sign that such a large number of people have ever supported the APSUSM strike calls.

He warned that if the government does not reach an agreement with APSUSM, the next stage of the strike will totally paralyse the health units.

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