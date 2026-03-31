Kenya: Kericho Mass Grave - Dci Flags 'Severe Irregularities' in Mortuary Tagging At Nyamira Referral Hospital

Nairobi — The Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, on Tuesday revealed "severe irregularities in mortuary tagging and documentation" at Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital, following the discovery of dozens of remains linked to the facility's mortuary.

During a visit to the mass grave site, Amin said detectives identified significant gaps in record-keeping and identification after examining thirty-nine remains recovered from the burial site.

"We noted severe irregularities in mortuary tagging and documentation. The vast majority of the 39 remains -- 33 bodies and six parts -- lacked standard official mortuary tags," Amin said.

"Only a few had illegible hospital tags or informal handwritten wrist or foot tags; none had proper hospital identification or documentation."

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Hospital records indicate that forty-six infants may have died in hospital wards and were transferred to the mortuary.

However, mortuary records did not reflect when or how the remains were discharged, highlighting serious lapses in protocols and oversight.

The discrepancies extend to burial practices at Makaburini Cemetery, managed by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) Kericho branch, where all the recovered remains were eventually interred.

Amin confirmed that hospital management has acknowledged that the remains originated from their mortuary.

Investigators obtained security footage showing that on March 19, 2026, four bags containing remains were loaded into a white Toyota Land Cruiser (registration GKA 549L) at the hospital by the chief mortician under the supervision of the public health officer. The vehicle has been impounded as evidence.

DNA and toxicology samples from the recovered remains have been submitted to the government chemist for identification.

Investigators are also tracing parents of deceased infants and collecting reference DNA samples from patients who underwent limb amputations at the hospital to aid identification.

In addition, detectives are reviewing hospital files, mortuary records, court orders, and NCCK Kericho administrative records to establish the legal status and employment details of cemetery caretaker Richard Towett.

Six suspects were initially arrested. Three were released but remain under investigation, while three remain in custody under court orders.

Those held are Justin Machora (Mortuary officer, Nyamira Hospital), David Araka Makori (Public health officer) and Richard Towett (Cemetery caretaker).

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Court proceedings are ongoing, with the next mention scheduled for April 23, 2026.

Amin clarified that no evidence of homicide has been found despite public speculation.

"People are talking about mass murder. This is not about murder. We are dealing with negligence and accountability, and appropriate action will follow," he said.

Investigators are examining potential offences under the Births and Deaths Registration Act, the Penal Code, and the Public Health Act.

Once investigations conclude, the case file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and further action.