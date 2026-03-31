Uganda: Rotary Boosts Maternal, Child Health Services in Tororo

Atangi Health Centre III, located in Kaliate Sub-county in Tororo has long been one of the busiest health facilities in the district, serving a catchment population of over 15,000 people.

Daily, the facility handles between 80 to 100 patients, including those traveling from neighbouring districts of Manafwa and Namisindwa, as well as across the border from Kenya.

Despite the heavy patient load, the facility has struggled for years with limited medical equipment and an unreliable water supply, putting lives, particularly those of pregnant mothers and newborns at risk.

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"Most common illnesses here are malaria, pneumonia, hypertension, and pregnancy-related conditions. It hasn't been easy for us to handle these complications without the necessary equipment," said Robinah Akoth, the senior clinical officer in charge of Atangi Health Centre III.

Local leaders say the shortage of critical medical equipment has left the community vulnerable, with some patients losing their lives due to delayed referrals.

"Sometimes a child is born premature. Many children would die because when you are referred and the child is in critical condition, by the time you reach the hospital, there is no life," said Amsaja Mikali, a mother from the area.

Eeset Obwana, LC3 Chairperson of Kaliate Sub-county, added: "Our people are referred as far as Mukuju and Tororo town. The economic situation is tough, transport is expensive, and the road network is poor."

Now, a partnership between the Rotary Club of Port Bell, Rotary Club of St. Neots (UK), Rotary Club of Tororo Sam-Owori and Rotaract Club of Lake Victoria has changed these narratives.

Through a Rotary Foundation Global Grant worth over one hundred million Ugandan shillings, the facility has received essential medical equipment, including an ultrasound machine, baby incubators, delivery beds, and other critical items to strengthen maternal and child health services.

Alongside the donation, a medical camp was conducted at the facility, attracting thousands of patients who lined up under the scorching sun for free testing and treatment.

Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, District Governor 9213, emphasized the need for continued support: "The overwhelming turnout shows the pressing healthcare needs of this community. We call for more support to ensure these services reach even more people."

District leaders have welcomed the intervention, calling it timely and life-saving.

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"Because the equipment delivered focuses on saving the lives of pregnant mothers and newborn babies, it will reduce the cases we have been receiving," said Robinah Akoth.

John Okea, District Chairperson, added. "The Rotary has challenged us as a district. What they have given us here, we don't even have at our main hospital. We have really been performing poorly as a district."

As stakeholders continue to push for more investment, including the deployment of a medical doctor, the people of Atangi are holding on to one thing, hope that this intervention marks the beginning of lasting change in healthcare access and quality.