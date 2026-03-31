Africa: CAF Announces Major Reforms Following Afcon 2025 Final Controversy

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has on Sunday, 29 March, 2026 announced a sweeping set of reforms to its statutes and regulations aimed at restoring trust, strengthening governance, and improving officiating standards across African football.

The changes come in the wake of controversy surrounding the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, an incident that has since escalated into a major legal and administrative dispute.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the governing body is implementing "far-reaching changes" designed to reinforce confidence in referees, VAR operators, match commissioners, and judicial bodies. He emphasized that these reforms are intended to ensure that the "unacceptable incidences" witnessed during the AFCON 2025 final do not recur.

The final, played in Rabat on January 18, 2026, initially saw Senegal defeat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in a tense encounter. However, the match was marred by controversy late in the game following a disputed penalty decision.

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Senegal's technical bench briefly halted play in protest, while sections of the crowd attempted to invade the pitch, further escalating tensions.

In a dramatic turn of events, CAF's Appeals Board overturned the result after a formal complaint from the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The board ruled that Morocco's right to be heard had not been adequately respected during the initial disciplinary process. Citing violations of Articles 82 and 84 of AFCON regulations by Senegal, the Appeals Board awarded a 3-0 forfeiture victory to Morocco and adjusted disciplinary sanctions imposed on both teams.

The decision has sparked outrage from the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), which described the ruling as "unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable."

FSF officials have confirmed that they will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, seeking to reinstate the original result and defend the integrity of Senegalese football.

CAF acknowledged that the dispute has raised serious concerns about governance, procedural fairness, and the authority of match officials in high-stakes competitions.

In response, the organization has undertaken extensive consultations with leading African and international football law experts to align its regulations with global best practices.

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Motsepe highlighted that CAF is working closely with FIFA to enhance the training and development of referees, VAR operators, and match commissioners.

He stressed the importance of professionalizing these roles and ensuring that officials are adequately compensated, stating that this is essential to maintaining integrity and performance standards comparable to the best in the world.

Despite the controversy, CAF pointed to the success of officiating at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023, where referees and VAR teams received widespread praise. The governing body aims to rebuild that level of respect and credibility through its new reforms.

CAF also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, ethics, and zero tolerance for corruption, noting that these principles have already contributed to increased confidence among sponsors and partners.

Motsepe underscored that fairness among all 54 member associations remains "non-negotiable," with no nation receiving preferential treatment.

As the legal battle moves toward CAS, the case is widely expected to become a landmark moment in African football, potentially setting new precedents for governance and dispute resolution on the continent.

Meanwhile, CAF has stated that its immediate focus remains on ongoing competitions such as the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, as well as supporting African nations preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The outcome of the dispute--and the effectiveness of CAF's reforms--will likely shape the future credibility and global competitiveness of African football for years to come