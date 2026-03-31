Africa: Véron Mosengo-Omba - CAF General Secretary Resigns

Véron Mosengo-Omba has officially resigned from his position as General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), marking the end of a contentious tenure overshadowed by internal criticism, governance concerns, and a major dispute surrounding the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

In a statement dated Sunday, 29 March 2026, Mosengo-Omba announced his decision to step down after more than three decades in international football administration.

He framed his departure as a personal choice following a long career dedicated to "promoting an ideal form of football that brings people together, educates, and creates opportunities for hope."

"After over 30 years of an international professional career. I have decided to step down to devote myself to more personal projects," he said. He added that he leaves with "peace of mind" after dispelling suspicions cast upon him, and claimed to be departing an organization that is "more prosperous than ever."

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Mosengo-Omba also expressed gratitude to CAF President Patrice Motsepe, his colleagues, and stakeholders for their contributions to what he described as "real and remarkable progress" in African football governance.

However, his resignation comes at a turbulent moment for CAF, with mounting scrutiny over its leadership and integrity. Mosengo-Omba had faced repeated calls for his removal, driven by criticism from both CAF executive committee members and wider football stakeholders.

Questions had also been raised about his continued tenure beyond the organization's mandatory retirement age of 63, as he remained in office at 66.

A former official at FIFA and reportedly a university acquaintance of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Mosengo-Omba was considered a polarizing figure.

Some CAF staff accused him of fostering a toxic work environment, although an internal investigation ultimately cleared him of wrongdoing.

His departure coincides with a broader crisis of confidence within CAF, intensified by the controversial handling of the 2026 Afcon final.

The tournament's decisive match, held in Rabat on January 18, 2026, initially saw Senegal national football team defeat Morocco national football team 1-0 after extra time.

The match was marred by a late-game dispute involving a contentious penalty decision, which led to a temporary halt in play and attempted pitch invasions by supporters. In the aftermath, Morocco's football authority, Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, lodged a complaint, arguing that procedural fairness had not been upheld.

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CAF's Appeals Board later overturned the result, citing violations of Articles 82 and 84 of Afcon regulations by Senegal. The ruling awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory and imposed revised disciplinary measures on both teams.

The decision has sparked outrage from the Senegalese Football Federation, which labeled it "unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable."

The FSF has confirmed plans to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, setting the stage for a landmark legal battle that could redefine governance standards and disciplinary procedures in African football.

The controversy has also prompted calls from Senegal's government for an independent international investigation into CAF's operations.

President Motsepe himself recently acknowledged that the organization is facing serious questions regarding its integrity.

Despite stepping down, Mosengo-Omba is expected to remain active in football administration. He is reportedly preparing to run for the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo's football federation.

A successful bid could position him for a future leadership role within CAF, particularly if Motsepe--who has been linked to potential political ambitions in South Africa--vacates his post.

In the interim, CAF has announced that its competitions director, Samson Adamu, will serve as acting General Secretary.