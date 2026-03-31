Uganda: Akii-Bua Stadium Construction Reaches 50 Percent

Construction of the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City has reached nearly 50 percent completion, with works progressing ahead of schedule, raising optimism for early delivery of the multi-billion sports facility.

Key components of the project are already taking shape, with casting of the reinforced concrete (RC) ground floor for the hostel and clubhouse fully complete. Excavation works for the swimming pool and changing rooms have also been finalized.

Drainage systems for both training pitches--one with an athletics track and another without are now 100 percent complete, while construction of the perimeter wall stands at 40 percent.

During a site visit, the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang , praised the progress of the works and credited Yoweri Museveni for fulfilling his pledge to establish a modern stadium in the region.

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"I want to confirm that the contractor is ahead of schedule. We gave them about 18 months, but they have already promised that by December the works will be completed," he said.

The multi-sport facility is expected to include a football pitch, athletics track, rugby-compatible field, and a semi-Olympic swimming pool, as well as outdoor courts and an indoor arena.

A hostel to accommodate up to 150 athletes will also form part of the complex.

Ogwang said the government will invite the Confederation of African Football and World Athletics to assess the facility to ensure it meets international standards ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

He added that Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium is earmarked as a backup venue for the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, Project Manager Eng. Mohamed Nazih confirmed steady progress on key components of the structure, particularly the ongoing roofing works.

"Now this is about 25 percent from the roof. We have materials on site and more are coming up to next month," Nazih said.

He explained that construction is being executed in phases to maintain quality and efficiency, noting that the ongoing finishing works aims at ensuring durability of the structure.

"Our program here, we finish every three parts in one month. In three months, we shall finish all the roof. Now I am cleaning and applying sealant to avoid water going inside. We start and finish without any problem," he said.

He added that some sections, including the pitch area, will be handled last to avoid damage during construction.

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"I don't want to spoil the land. I will start there at the final stage," he explained.

State Minister Ogwang used the visit to rally the private sector in Lango Sub-region to invest in supporting infrastructure, especially high-quality hotels, to match the expected influx of international competitions once the stadium is completed.

"This is a long-term asset. We are going to attract international competitions, but we must also invest in facilities that meet global standards," he said.

Once complete, the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium is expected to position Northern Uganda as a major hub for sports development, talent identification, and international events.