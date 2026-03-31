Uganda: United States Government Transfers Over $100 Million in National Digital Health Infrastructure to Uganda, Bolstering Health Security and Self-Reliance

press release

The U.S. Government transferred over $100 million of digital health information infrastructure - including digital health platforms, data systems, associated equipment, and select personnel - to bolster Uganda's health security and self-reliance in a ceremony at the Ministry of Health on March 31. This milestone is an important part of the five-year U.S.-Ugandan Health Memorandum of Understanding signed on December 10, 2025 under the United States' America First Global Health Strategy, which prioritizes self-reliance, national leadership, and durable systems that protect both Americans and Ugandans.

"A stronger health system in Uganda protects both Americans and Ugandans," said U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp. "When countries can detect and respond to disease threats quickly, it reduces the risk of those threats spreading across borders. This transition shows that U.S. foreign assistance, delivered with accountability and oversight, can build lasting national capacity."

The event marks the culmination of 15 years of U.S. foreign assistance through the Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Support (METS) Program, implemented by the Makerere University School of Public Health (MakSPH). From 2010 to 2026, the U.S. Government, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), provided nearly $104 million to strengthen Uganda's HIV response and modernize its national health information systems. The equipment transferred March 31 includes: 725 servers, more than 4,700 computing devices, including desktop computers, laptops, and tablets, solar power systems for nearly 800 health facilities, network connectivity equipment for more than 1,300 sites, video conferencing systems and regional referral hospital network upgrades, and skilled staff to manage these essential healthcare systems.

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With the transition of these resources, the Uganda's Ministry of Health assumes full ownership of their digital health platforms. This transfer is a follow-on to the $2.3 billion, five-year health Memorandum of Understanding signed between the U.S. Government and the Government of Uganda on December 10, 2025, which reflects a shared commitment to life-saving services, resilient health systems, and responsible use of U.S. taxpayer resources.

For additional information, please contact KampalaPress@state.gov.